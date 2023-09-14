Encounter: Bodies of martyrs brought to Srinagar





An Army colonel commanding a battalion, a major and a Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of the Kokernag area in the valley while one soldier was missing, officials said on Wednesday.





Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists that ensued in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.





The officers succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, the officials said, adding that the jawan also died.

Anantnag encounter: Bodies of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak brought to Army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.