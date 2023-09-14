ED arrests JD-U MLC in Bihar in money laundering case





An ED official said Shah was arrested after sleuths of the central probe agency concluded the day-long search operations at his premise in Ara.





Shah has been arrested under the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the official said.





This was the second time ED searched Shah's properties in the last five months.





On May 6, the ED had searched premises linked to the MLC and his associates.





Among other businesses, Shah owns hotels and resorts and a private school in Ara, which were also searched.





The ED on August 28 had issued summons to Shah and his son, asking them to appear before the agency's Bihar office in Patna within 15 days.





Later, both were questioned by the ED.





The Income Tax department on February 7 had raided premises linked to Shah and his aides in connection with an alleged tax evasion case. -- PTI

