RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
EC calls NCP factions for hearing on Oct 6
September 14, 2023  22:12
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar
The Election Commission has called rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party for a personal hearing on October 6, sources said on Thursday. 

A faction led by Ajit Pawar had rebelled against NCP leader Sharad Pawar and moved the poll panel staking claim over the party name and symbol. 

After due consideration of the totality of information available on record, the commission has arrived at the conclusion that there are two rival groups in the Nationalist Congress Party -- one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by Ajit Pawar -- the sources pointed out. 

They said that since each group is claiming to be the party, the matter required a substantive determination by the commission under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order 1968. 

Accordingly, the poll panel has directed both the groups to remain present in person or through their authorised representative for a personal hearing in the matter on October 6. 

The commission will now commence the substantive hearing under Para 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, they said, citing rules. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4
Asia Cup PHOTOS: SL vs Pakistan, Super 4

IMAGES from the Asia Cup Super 4 match played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Colombo on Thursday.

Badminton: India's challenge ends at Hong Kong Open
Badminton: India's challenge ends at Hong Kong Open

Vietnam Open: Simran-Ritika in quarters.

Apple incorporates NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15
Apple incorporates NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15

Apple has incorporated India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) GPS system in its iPhone 15 models, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday. NavIC, which is powered by ISRO satellites, will be available along...

Congress MLA Mamman Khan named accused in Nuh violence case
Congress MLA Mamman Khan named accused in Nuh violence case

Congress MLA Mamman Khan has been named an accused in an FIR lodged after the August 31 Nuh violence, the Haryana government told the high court on Thursday, also claiming that the police have the phone call records and other evidence to...

Tribunal stays Sebi's order on Yes Bank's former MD Rana Kapoor
Tribunal stays Sebi's order on Yes Bank's former MD Rana Kapoor

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has granted an interim stay on a Sebi order that slapped a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Yes Bank's former MD Rana Kapoor in a case of mis-selling the private sector lender's AT1 bonds. Kapoor has been...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances