Don't lecture me: Sarma tells Gogoi
September 14, 2023  15:14
Gaurav Gogoi
Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Gaurav Gogoi twitter war goes on: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma replies to Gogoi: "Please do not lecture me on what to do. Whether I decide to go to the assembly or a court of law against you, I will make that decision myself."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had tweeted, "Please be present in Assam Assembly and clarify instead of typing on Twitter. Congress MLAs in the morning have moved an adjournment motion to discuss the entire Pride Media- KMSY but you're answer is lacking."
