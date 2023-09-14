RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Don't get agitated: Gogoi to Sarma... the Twitter battle continues
September 14, 2023  15:45
Now Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi responds to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: 

Gogoi tweets, "Please do not get agitated. I will send you the link of Opposition MLAs wanting your presence in Assembly. I will be happy if you go to court at least then all the documents will be made public."

Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "Please do not lecture me on what to do. Whether I decide to go to the assembly or a court of law against you, I will make that decision myself." 
