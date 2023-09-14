RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Coaching student on the run with social media friend found in Kota
September 14, 2023  23:51
Acting on the missing persons' complaints of two teenagers, the Kota police and anti-trafficking squad caught them at the railway station in Kota while they were travelling together in a Jaipur-Mumbai train, the police said on Thursday. 

The 16-year-old boy -- a coaching student in Kota -- and the 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra had become friends on social media, they said. 

The two were found at the Kota junction at around 11 pm on Wednesday night, police added. 

The father of the boy had lodged a missing complaint on September 11 in Jawahar Nagar police station an said that his son had been missing since Saturday, said Sharad Choudhary, Kota city Superintendent of police. 

Another missing complaint regarding the girl was registered in Deoli Police Station in Maharashtra's Wardha, the SP said. 

While attempting to trace the boy, police found out that he reached Nagpur from Kota by train on September 10, the officer said. 

Later, he travelled to Jaipur with the 14-year-old girl, Choudhary said. 

As per further investigaton, the two minors were reported to be travelling by train from Jaipur to Mumbai, following which Jawahar Nagar police and the anti-human tracking squad jointly conducted an operation and rescued them at Kota junction at around 11 pm on Wednesday night, the SP city said. -- PTI
