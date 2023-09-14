Churchill's Old War Office to reopen as Hinduja Group hotel





"When we came to Whitehall, the team were blown away by the size and beauty of this majestic building," said Sanjay Hinduja, who has overseen the project.





"No expense has been spared in bringing it back to its former glory and paying homage to its heritage, whilst breathing new life into it. Along with Raffles London at The OWO, we hope to create a legacy that is both timeless and unsurpassed," he said.





The Hinduja Family had acquired the landmark building on Whitehall, opposite Downing Street, over eight years ago and tied up with Raffles Hotels to transform the building into an extravagant hub complete with luxury residences, restaurants and spas.





The Old War Office, originally completed in 1906 and designed by British architect William Young, was formerly the site of the original Palace of Whitehall. The building has since witnessed world-shaping events while influential political and military leaders like Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George held office in the UK. Its grand architecture has also made the building a backdrop for James Bond films and, more recently, 'The Crown' Netflix series.





"Everyone at Accor feels honoured and privileged to be part of this historic project that has surpassed all expectations '" truly a legend in the making and possibly the most awe-inspiring hotel on the planet,' said Sbastien Bazin, Accor Chairman & CEO.

