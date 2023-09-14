'BJP held celebrations on day soldiers died'





An Army colonel commanding a battalion, a major of a unit and a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokernag area in the south of the valley on Wednesday.





An army jawan was also killed. "On a day when our Jawans were martyred, we were also watching celebrations at the BJP office. The nation was watching both visuals together," Jha said.





"At the time of Pulwama attack, they had said they got to know about it late... But this time they knew everything since morning. The ruling party and the Prime Minister were celebrating..." Jha said.





Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.





The officers succumbed to their injuries during the treatment. PM Modi was given a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening following the successful G20 meeting under India's presidency, as he arrived there to attend the party's central election committee meeting. The Prime Minister was showered with flower petals by the cheering supporters gathered there in large numbers. PTI

RJD leader Manoj Jha on Thursday slammed the BJP for organising a grand welcome programme for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the successful G20 Summit, and said the ruling party held celebrations at its headquarters even as three soldiers and a police officer were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.