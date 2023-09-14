Birth cert to be single document for Aadhaar for...

RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


September 14, 2023  14:47
Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 that allows the use of a birth certificate as a single document for admission to an educational institution, issuance of a driving licence, preparation of voter list, Aadhaar number, registration of marriage, appointment to a government job and for any other purpose determined by the centre will come into force from October 1. 

Union Ministry of Home Affairs made the declaration in this regard in a notification issued on Wednesday, stating October 1 as the date on which the provisions of the Act shall come into force paving the way to help create a national and state-level database of registered births and deaths which eventually would ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services and social benefits and digital registration. 

 "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2023 (20 of 2023), the Central Government hereby appoints the 1st day of October 2023, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification said.

Both the Houses of Parliament passed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Monsoon Session concluded last month. The Rajya Sabha passed the the bill by voice vote on August 7 while the Lok Sabha has passed it on August 1.
