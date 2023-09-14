Bhagwat, Nadda to attend key RSS meet in Pune





As many as 36 organisations affiliated to the Sangh will be taking part in the annual conclave, which will be attended by top RSS leaders, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, according to a release.





According to the RSS release, five main topics -- environment-friendly lifestyle, life-value based family system, insistence on social harmony, swadeshi and performance of civic duties -- will be discussed in the gathering. Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda will also attend the meeting, said an RSS functionary.





The conclave's purpose is to compile challenges faced by society, decide a direction, and work with national spirit so that the pace of work can increase, said the release.





Representatives of organizations working in different walks of life will participate in the gathering.





"All these organizations have been active in social life for many years, and with their hard work they have created a special place in their respective fields. They will share their experiences in the meeting," he said. -- PTI

