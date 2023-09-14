RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Advisory notice issued to makers of Telugu movie over portryal of drug abuse scene
September 14, 2023  23:59
An advisory notice has been issued to the makers of the recently released Telugu movie, Baby over a scene allegedly showing the film's characters consuming drugs, police said on Thursday. 

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said such scenes were very harmful to the society in the prevailing circumstances. 

The film makers should have a right attitude and the intention of the police was not to harass them, Anand, who is also the Director of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau said. 

Henceforth, the police will focus on all such films, he said. 

The advisory notice directed the makers of the film to appear before the TSNAB director and they were also advised to abstain from propagating such acts which have deleterious effect on the young generations. -- PTI
