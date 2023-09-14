RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
2 ISIS-linked men get death for killing ex-principal
September 14, 2023  23:29
image
A special NIA court in Lucknow on Thursday pronounced death sentence to two men linked to the ISIS for killing a retired school principal in Kanpur and indulging in terror activities, observing that the "motive of this murder was to spread terror among non-Muslims". 

The National Investigation Agency court also imposed Rs 11.20 lakh fine on each of the two convicts, Atif Muzaffar and Mohammad Faisal, and said that the amount would be given to the dependents of deceased principal Ramesh Babu Shukla. 

The court said that once the death penalty was confirmed by the high court, the two would be hanged till death. Pronouncing the sentence, Judge Dinesh Kumar Mishra said that the act of the convicts fell into the rarest of the rare category and hence they deserved the death penalty. 

"The murder of Ramesh Babu Shukla did not fall in ordinary category because his death was committed by the accused to show commitment with the banned terror group ISIS and the murder was committed after ensuring that Shukla belonged to non-Muslim religion," observed the court. 

The court further added, "The convicts had no enmity with the deceased nor the deceased had made any objectionable comments against Muslims. The motive of committing this murder was to spread the Shariat (Islamic law) and cause terror among non-Muslims." Shukla was shot dead in Kanpur on October 24, 2016. 

Initially the FIR in the case was lodged by his son Akshay Shukla with Chakeri police station against unidentified persons. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

175 killed, 1108 hurt in four months of Manipur violence; 32 missing
175 killed, 1108 hurt in four months of Manipur violence; 32 missing

A large number of arms and ammunition of the police have allegedly been looted by the rioters during the violence.

22 new athletes added to Asian Games contingent
22 new athletes added to Asian Games contingent

In shooting, India have added Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, while in athletics, Amlan Borgohain, Preeti and Prachi have been added to the squad.

SC gets on judicial grid, national data of cases becomes available
SC gets on judicial grid, national data of cases becomes available

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday said the Supreme Court has onboarded the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data on pendency and disposal of cases right from taluka to the national level.

Miraculous escape for 8 as small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport
Miraculous escape for 8 as small plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport

Following the incident at little past 1700 hours, both runways at the airport were shut for a brief period, and one of the runways resumed operations at around 1847 hours, the officials said.

F1: Hamilton slams Red Bull official over comments against Perez
F1: Hamilton slams Red Bull official over comments against Perez

Mercedes driver and seven times world champion Hamilton told reporters Marko's words were "not something that you just apologise (for) and it's all OK".

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances