RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
X Corp, formerly Twitter, deposits 50% of fine amount in HC
September 13, 2023  20:40
File image
File image
X Corp (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday informed the high court of Karnataka that it has deposited Rs 25 lakh following a division bench order on August 10. 

The company had challenged the single judge order of June 30 to deposit Rs 50 lakh by August 14. 

The division bench in its earlier hearing of the appeal on August 10 directed the company to deposit half the amount to allow the appeal and for the X Corp to show its bonafides. 

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal after hearing the appeal by the micro-blogging site against the order of Justice Krishna S Dixit had passed its order on August 10. 

The single judge bench had dismissed X Corp's petition challenging the take-down orders on Tweets, URLs and hashtags issued by the ministry of electronics and Information Technology. 

The single judge bench had also imposed a cost on the company in its judgement on June 30. 

The single judge had held that the company did not comply with the orders of MeiTY for more than a year and then approached the HC against those orders. 

MeiTY had under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022 issued 10 government orders directing it to block 1,474 accounts, 175 Tweets, 256 URLs and one hashtag. 

Twitter challenged the orders related to 39 of these URLs. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser
CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser

The video, shot before the commencement of a press conference after an all-party meeting on Monday on the demand for reservation to Maratha community, shows Shinde asking the other two leaders, "We just need to speak and leave, right?"...

Most of Karnataka to be declared drought-hit
Most of Karnataka to be declared drought-hit

The list of drought-hit taluks will be notified, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's approval.

Naidu's Family Goes To Jail To See Him
Naidu's Family Goes To Jail To See Him

What some of our leaders were up to on Tuesday.

UBS sees inflation overshooting RBI target by 60 bps this quarter to 6.8%
UBS sees inflation overshooting RBI target by 60 bps this quarter to 6.8%

Analysts are divided on their retail price inflation forecast, with some saying the first quarter numbers will overshoot the RBI target by as much as 60 bps while others are softer in their estimate. Consumer price inflation retreated...

Malinga predicts: Wellalage the future of Lankan cricket
Malinga predicts: Wellalage the future of Lankan cricket

Wellalage secured his first five-wicket haul at the senior international level, registering impressive figures of 5/40.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances