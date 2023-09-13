RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Unaware mic on, Maha CM says this on Maratha quota
September 13, 2023  16:45
Maha CM Eknath Shinde. File pic
Maha CM Eknath Shinde. File pic
A video featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde making apparently flippant remarks on the Maratha quota agitation with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar has gone viral on social media. 

The video, shot before the commencement of a press conference after an all-party meeting on Monday on the demand for reservation to Maratha community, shows Shinde asking the other two leaders, "We just need to speak and leave, right?" Ajit Pawar promptly replies, "Yes, right."

Fadnavis is seen whispering in Shinde's ear and pointing out that the microphone is on. Pawar is also seen indicating the same. 

The flippant remarks have drawn criticism, with some opposition leaders claiming the words imply a lack of seriousness or commitment to addressing the Maratha reservation issue. 

Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed concern over the apparent disinterest of the three leaders on the Maratha reservation issue.

 While people are engaged in peaceful protests and hunger strikes for the cause, the government's response appears inadequate, he added.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Only 2 people' know: Cong on agenda for special Parliament session
'Only 2 people' know: Cong on agenda for special Parliament session

Ramesh also listed several previous occasions when special sessions or special sittings were held and the list of business was known in advance.

How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final
How India defied the odds to reach Asia Cup final

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said it was good to play a high-pressure game against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage

Paytm: Still on course to achieve its guidance of going cashflow positive
Paytm: Still on course to achieve its guidance of going cashflow positive

The One97 Communications stock saw a surge in interest as the company's operating performance update for August was considered positive by the Street. In addition, there was a news buzz as the company released a new hitech soundbox,...

Whether I turn 75 or 85...: Uma Bharti on retirement
Whether I turn 75 or 85...: Uma Bharti on retirement

'Whether I turn 75 or 85, I will remain active in politics and contest the next election. I like politics very much'

Can Sri Lanka deny Pakistan spot in Asia Cup final vs India?
Can Sri Lanka deny Pakistan spot in Asia Cup final vs India?

An injury-hit Pakistan will have the tough task of taming a high-spirited Sri Lanka when they lock horns in a virtual semi-final match in the Asia Cup 2023 match on Thursday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances