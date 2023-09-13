Unaware mic on, Maha CM says this on Maratha quota





The video, shot before the commencement of a press conference after an all-party meeting on Monday on the demand for reservation to Maratha community, shows Shinde asking the other two leaders, "We just need to speak and leave, right?" Ajit Pawar promptly replies, "Yes, right."





Fadnavis is seen whispering in Shinde's ear and pointing out that the microphone is on. Pawar is also seen indicating the same.





The flippant remarks have drawn criticism, with some opposition leaders claiming the words imply a lack of seriousness or commitment to addressing the Maratha reservation issue.





Lok Sabha member from Osmanabad Omraje Nimbalkar, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed concern over the apparent disinterest of the three leaders on the Maratha reservation issue.





While people are engaged in peaceful protests and hunger strikes for the cause, the government's response appears inadequate, he added.

A video featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde making apparently flippant remarks on the Maratha quota agitation with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar has gone viral on social media.