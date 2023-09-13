The scrips in the green today





The 30-share BSE Sensex bounced back from early lows to trade near its all-time high levels at 67,565.41 in day trading. The barometer settled at 67,466.99, up 245.86 points or 0.37 per cent. As many as 20 Sensex shares closed in the green while 10 declined.

Benchmark Sensex rose for a ninth straight session while Nifty closed above the record 20,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday as positive macroeconomic data triggered buying in banking, energy and telecom shares.