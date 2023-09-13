Stop Sanatan debate, focus on Centre's failures: Stalin to cadre, DMK allies





Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling his Cabinet colleagues days ago to defend Sanatan dharma is a clear pointer that he is trying to derive political mileage out of the row, the Tamil Nadu's ruling party chief said in a statement.





One of the Union ministers is trying everyday to divert people's attention by deliberately attempting to make Sanatan a talking point.





"Our people should not fall prey to the trick of the BJP to hide its failures."





Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has pointed out that the BJP wants to prevent debate on corruption and hence it is diverting attention by focusing on Sanatan Dharma, the chief minister said.





Veeramani has underscored that "we should talk more on BJP's corruption."





Hence, Stalin urged his party cadres, office-bearers and leaders of alliance parties including the Congress and Left parties to keep the focus on graft.





"Let us work with dedication to win our cherished goal of protecting the country and democracy by defeating the graft tainted, communal and despotic BJP regime and I appeal to everyone to not give room to attention diversion." -- PTI

