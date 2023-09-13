Stop Sanatan debate, focus on Centre's failures: Stalin to cadre, DMK allies

Stop Sanatan debate, focus on Centre's failures: Stalin to cadre, DMK alliesSeptember 13, 2023 20:06
TN Chief Minister M K Stalin
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre should be targeted on "corruption" and Sanatan Dharma debate must be avoided, DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin advised his party workers on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi telling his Cabinet colleagues days ago to defend Sanatan dharma is a clear pointer that he is trying to derive political mileage out of the row, the Tamil Nadu's ruling party chief said in a statement.
One of the Union ministers is trying everyday to divert people's attention by deliberately attempting to make Sanatan a talking point.
"Our people should not fall prey to the trick of the BJP to hide its failures."
Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani has pointed out that the BJP wants to prevent debate on corruption and hence it is diverting attention by focusing on Sanatan Dharma, the chief minister said.
Veeramani has underscored that "we should talk more on BJP's corruption."
Hence, Stalin urged his party cadres, office-bearers and leaders of alliance parties including the Congress and Left parties to keep the focus on graft.
"Let us work with dedication to win our cherished goal of protecting the country and democracy by defeating the graft tainted, communal and despotic BJP regime and I appeal to everyone to not give room to attention diversion." -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Army colonel, major, Dy SP killed in J-K gunfight with Lashkar outfit
An Army commanding officer, a major and a deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the south of the valley, officials said here on Wednesday.
One of the biggest land deals in Mumbai: Rs 5,200 cr for Bombay Dyeing's Worli asset
Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company will buy a 22-acre land parcel in central Mumbai from Bombay Dyeing for Rs 5,200 crore, the Wadias-run company said on Wednesday. The sale of the land parcel in Worli is one of the biggest...
Hindutva activist, 6 others held for cheating BJP ticket seeker of crores
Central crime branch (CCB) police personnel from Bengaluru have arrested Hindutva activist Chaitra Kundapura and six others on the charge of cheating a businessman of crores of rupees after promising a BJP ticket for him from Byndoor...