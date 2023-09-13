Shinde won't meet Jarange; assures Maratha quota





He also claimed that his apparently flippant remark before a press conference on Monday, which was caught by the microphone, was presented in a distorted way.





The chief minister, who was scheduled to visit Jalna and meet Jarange, who is on a hunger strike to press the demand of quota for the Marathas since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village, did not go ahead with the plan, officials said.





Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too did not travel to Jalna to meet the activist, instead some other ministers would be meeting him, sources said.





Speaking to reporters late Tuesday night, Jarange had said he wanted Shinde to visit him so that he could withdraw the fast. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday did not travel to Jalna district to meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange but said his government was making efforts to fulfil the demand of reservation for the Maratha community.