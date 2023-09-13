RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Shinde won't meet Jarange; assures Maratha quota
September 13, 2023  18:44
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday did not travel to Jalna district to meet Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange but said his government was making efforts to fulfil the demand of reservation for the Maratha community.  

He also claimed that his apparently flippant remark before a press conference on Monday, which was caught by the microphone, was presented in a distorted way.

The chief minister, who was scheduled to visit Jalna and meet Jarange, who is on a hunger strike to press the demand of quota for the Marathas since August 29 at Antarwali Sarati village, did not go ahead with the plan, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar too did not travel to Jalna to meet the activist, instead some other ministers would be meeting him, sources said. 

Speaking to reporters late Tuesday night, Jarange had said he wanted Shinde to visit him so that he could withdraw the fast. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Respite for Cafe Coffee Day; NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings
Respite for Cafe Coffee Day; NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings

Coffee Day Global Ltd (CDGL) and its financial creditor IndusInd Bank have reached a settlement, following which NCLAT has set aside an insolvency order against the company which owns and operates coffee chain Cafe Coffee Day. Counsel...

Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup
Massive blow for Pakistan! Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup

Naseem Shah has been ruled out for the remainder of the Asia Cup due to a shoulder injury.

2 Army officers, cop critically injured in gunfight with J-K terrorists
2 Army officers, cop critically injured in gunfight with J-K terrorists

Three security force officers including an Army colonel were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said in Srinagar on Wednesday.

16-yr-old NEET aspirant hangs herself to death in Kota, 23rd suicide this year
16-yr-old NEET aspirant hangs herself to death in Kota, 23rd suicide this year

Less than six months after she moved to Kota to prepare for medical entrance exam NEET, a 16-year-old girl from Jharkhand's Ranchi allegedly hanged herself to death in her hostel room, the police said.

Pak making full efforts to infiltrate foreign terrorists into J-K: Army
Pak making full efforts to infiltrate foreign terrorists into J-K: Army

He said that the army has tried to neutralise foreign terrorists along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances