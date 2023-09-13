RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Santosh Jha to replace Baglay as envoy to Sri Lanka
September 13, 2023  22:05
Ambassador Santosh Jha. Pic: Santosh Jha/X
Senior diplomat Santosh Jha was on Wednesday appointed as the high commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. 

A 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Jha will succeed Gopal Baglay who has been appointed as the high commissioner to Australia. 

Currently, Jha is the ambassador of India to Belgium. 

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," an external affairs ministry statement said. 

Jha has served as India's ambassador to Uzbekistan and deputy chief of mission at the Indian embassy in Washington. 

He has served in missions in Moscow, Vladivostok, New York and Colombo, and also at the ministry of external affairs.
