Rupee falls 2 paise to close at 82.97 against US dollar





However, a positive trend in domestic markets and upbeat macroeconomic data from India cushioned the downside for the local unit, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.92 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 82.89 and 82.99.





The rupee finally settled at 82.97 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 2 paise from its previous close.





On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 82.95 against the US currency. -- PTI

