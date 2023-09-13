RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Press Council sets up panel to study retrenchment of scribes during Covid
September 13, 2023  23:46
File image
File image
The Press Council of India on Wednesday said it has set up a panel to study the retrenchment of journalists by various media groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The sub-committee comprises PCI members Gurbir Singh, L C Bhartiya, Prajnananda Chaudhuri, JS Rajput, and senior journalists P Sainath and Snehasis Sur. 

The panel is seeking details from journalists who were retrenched during the pandemic between March 2020 and February 2021, a PCI statement said. 

The PCI made it clear that the sub-committee's work of collection of data was purely an academic exercise and shall form part of the report. 

"It is clarified that study being academic is not intended to provide any relief. Moreover, granting any relief on such matters is not within power and ambit of the Press Council of India," the statement said. 

The panel has asked journalists who were retrenched during the pandemic to fill up an online form on the website of the PCI. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Can India Become A Great Power Under Modi?
Can India Become A Great Power Under Modi?

If it continues to do well economically, develops a large manufacturing sector, gains in technological heft, builds a more capable defence industry, improves its human development indicators, becomes more of a trading nation, and has...

Grand welcome for Modi at BJP HQ for G20 Summit
Grand welcome for Modi at BJP HQ for G20 Summit

The BJP has often highlighted the global recognition of his leadership and India's enhanced stature at the international level in its political discourse, an issue which is likely to rise in salience following the G20 meeting.

CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser
CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser

The video, shot before the commencement of a press conference after an all-party meeting on Monday on the demand for reservation to Maratha community, shows Shinde asking the other two leaders, "We just need to speak and leave, right?"...

K'taka police file FIR against Aaj Tak for 'spreading misinformation'
K'taka police file FIR against Aaj Tak for 'spreading misinformation'

The complainant accused the Consulting Editor of spreading false news about the scheme offered by the corporation and trying to disturb communal harmony in the state.

Malinga predicts: Wellalage the future of Lankan cricket
Malinga predicts: Wellalage the future of Lankan cricket

Wellalage secured his first five-wicket haul at the senior international level, registering impressive figures of 5/40.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances