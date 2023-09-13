Pakistan trying to push terrorists across LoC: Army





Two terrorists were gunned down in the ongoing Rajouri encounter while a soldier also laid down his life on the line.





Kent, a dog from the Army's canine unit, also died shielding its handler from enemy fire.





Speaking to media persons at the conclusion of the two day North Tech Symposium 2023 in Jammu, the Northern Army commander said, "Pakistan is upto i ts old tricks of sending terrorists across the border to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. At a time when the Valley has set sights on welcoming 2.25 crore tourists this year, Pakistan is trying to unleash terror in the region yet again. However, we will not led Pakistan succeed in its nefarious designs."

