Pakistan trying to push terrorists across LoC: Army
September 13, 2023  17:10
Security personnel patrol the site where an encounter in Anantnag today.
Amid ongoing gunfights between the security forces and terrorists in the Rajouri and Kupwara districts of Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said Pakistan was trying to send radicalised gunmen from across the border to disturb peace in the Valley.

Two terrorists were gunned down in the ongoing Rajouri encounter while a soldier also laid down his life on the line.

Kent, a dog from the Army's canine unit, also died shielding its handler from enemy fire.

Speaking to media persons at the conclusion of the two day North Tech Symposium 2023 in Jammu, the Northern Army commander said, "Pakistan is upto i ts old tricks of sending terrorists across the border to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir. At a time when the Valley has set sights on welcoming 2.25 crore tourists this year, Pakistan is trying to unleash terror in the region yet again. However, we will not led Pakistan succeed in its nefarious designs."
