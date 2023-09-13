Odisha to get isolated extremely heavy rainfall today





Senior Scientist of IMD Bhubaneswar Uma Shankar Das said that the cyclonic circulation that was formed earlier is now over the northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal.





He further said that under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.





"The cyclonic circulation that was formed is now over the northwest adjoining West-Central Bay of Bengal. We are expecting a low pressure to form over the same region and under its influence, we are expecting isolated extremely heavy rainfall which means rainfall amount will exceed 20 cm. Apart from that at a few places, we are also expecting rainfall amount will be around 7-20 cm," Das said.





He further said that due to changes in the weather, a red alert has been issued for six districts in the state. -- ANI

