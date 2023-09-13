RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
NEET student kills herself in Kota, 23rd death
September 13, 2023  10:29
Representational image
Representational image
A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Jharkhand allegedly hanged herself in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of this Rajasthan district, police said on Wednesday.

 Richa Sinha, who was preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), was found hanging in her hostel room late on Tuesday, they said. The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken, said Amar Chand, an assistant of sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station. 

 Sinha, who hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand, was a Class 11 student and enrolled in a coaching institute in the city. She came to Kota earlier this year, he said. 

 Chand added that no suicide note was recovered from her room and the police are investigating the reason behind the suicide. The body has been sent to MBS Hospital for post-mortem. 

 This is the 23rd case of suicide by a coaching institute student in Kota this year. Fifteen students preparing for competitive exams killed themselves in Kota last year. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Nipah returns to Kerala, 2 dead; 2 more test positive
Nipah returns to Kerala, 2 dead; 2 more test positive

The Nipah virus has killed two people and infected two others in Kerala's Kozhikode district, the state government said on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un's Train Heads For Putin Meeting
Kim Jong Un's Train Heads For Putin Meeting

Accompanied by arms industry and military officials, Kim plans to offer the embattled Russian president weapons for the war in Ukraine in exchange for food, technology and cash.

INDIA coordination panel to discuss seat sharing in first meet
INDIA coordination panel to discuss seat sharing in first meet

The meeting of the 14-member all-important panel of the opposition will take place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on September 13 evening.

Can Paul Pogba overcome the doping controversy?
Can Paul Pogba overcome the doping controversy?

'He never wanted to break rules': Paul Pogba's representative

Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!
Jadeja is India's most successful bowler in Asia Cup!

Ravindra Jadeja etched a new record to his name as he became the most successful Indian bowler in the Asia Cup in the ODI format.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances