Manipur cop killed in sniper attack in Churachandpur
September 13, 2023  21:08
A police sub-inspector on duty at Chingphei bunker No.1 in Manipur's Churachandpur district was shot dead on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. 

The policeman, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head by a sniper between 1pm and 1.30pm, they said. 

Officials added that two more persons also sustained bullet wounds in the incident, the details of which are still awaited. 

This attack comes a day after three tribals were gunned down by unidentified men in Kangpokpi district on Tuesday morning. 

On September 8, another three persons were killed and over 50 injured at Pallel in Tengnoupal district. 

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. 

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts. -- PTI
