Maha farmers stop express train over land dispute

Maha farmers stop express train over land disputeSeptember 13, 2023 23:22
Representational image
A group of around 100 farmers staged a `rail roko' agitation on Wednesday in western Maharashtra's Sangli district over issues related to the acquisition of land by the Railways.
The protest forced the Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express to halt for more than four hours in Bhilwadi-Nandre section in Palus tehsil, said district collector Dr Raja Dayanidhi.
"After the administration and Railways officials gave them a written assurance that a meeting will be held with the concerned authorities on September 15, the farmers allowed the train to pass," he said.
Rajat Patil, one of the farmers, claimed that the Railways, while laying tracks near their village, encroached upon their land and they have not received any compensation to date.
A firm had conducted a survey during the COVID-19 pandemic and on that basis the Railways started the work, he said.
"Later the Railways realized that the firm had altered the survey by applying meters instead of feet while demarcating land. It terminated the firm's contract, but continued the work by encroaching upon our land," Patil claimed.
The farmers then approached the district collector and fresh measurements showed that the Railways had encroached on their land, he added.
"Our demand is that they should opt for land acquisition and give us compensation," Patil said. -- PTI
