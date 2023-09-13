Lanka prez asks Mamata: Will you lead INDIA?





"If people support us, we can be in a position (power) tomorrow," she replied.





The chief minister is on a 12-day official trip to Dubai and Spain. Banerjee said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to join him for some discussion. She then invited him to the state-organised Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in November.





"His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.





Banerjee also said Wickremesinghe has invited her to visit the island country. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications, she added. Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain.





Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state. PTI

A smiling Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whether she is going to lead the Opposition alliance, INDIA. Banerjee who met Wickremesinghe at the Dubai airport was also amused by the question.