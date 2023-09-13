RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Lanka prez asks Mamata: Will you lead INDIA?
September 13, 2023  17:22
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe with WB CM Mamata Banerjee
Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe with WB CM Mamata Banerjee
A smiling Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee whether she is going to lead the Opposition alliance, INDIA. Banerjee who met Wickremesinghe at the Dubai airport was also amused by the question.

"If people support us, we can be in a position (power) tomorrow," she replied. 

 The chief minister is on a 12-day official trip to Dubai and Spain. Banerjee said that Wickremesinghe, seeing her at the airport lounge, called her to join him for some discussion. She then invited him to the state-organised Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in November. 

"His Excellency the President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe saw me at the Dubai International Airport Lounge and called me to join for some discussion. I have been humbled by his greetings and (have) invited him to the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

 Banerjee also said Wickremesinghe has invited her to visit the island country. It was a pleasant interaction with deep implications, she added. Banerjee reached Dubai on Tuesday evening and was at the airport there this morning to board her flight to Spain. 

Banerjee had on Tuesday morning left for Dubai and Spain, during which she will attend business summits to attract investments to the state. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years
Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years

The Arya Samaj has reopened one of its oldest educational institutions in downtown Srinagar after 33 years.

Untold story of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup triumph
Untold story of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup triumph

Chandana, who is now a full-time coach, remembered Ranatunga as a shrewd tactician, whose strategic acumen were way ahead of the time.

Good sign for SA as spin duo come to party just ahead of WC
Good sign for SA as spin duo come to party just ahead of WC

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lauded the team for their all-round performance and said that the team is looking for versatility with spin.

What's Sindhu Doing With Tim Cook?
What's Sindhu Doing With Tim Cook?

'An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meet you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when...

CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser
CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser

The video, shot before the commencement of a press conference after an all-party meeting on Monday on the demand for reservation to Maratha community, shows Shinde asking the other two leaders, "We just need to speak and leave, right?"...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances