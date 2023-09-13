RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India's 28th Chief of Army Staff tweets...
September 13, 2023  09:46
Former Army Chief Manoj Nitin Naravane tweets this image saying, "Finally someone has got the map of China as it really is."
