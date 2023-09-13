IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari: 17th C-295 will be made in India





"For Atmanirbhar Bharat, after the first 16 aircraft roll out from this plant, the 17th aircraft onwards will be made in India. It's a big step for the Indian aviation industry where we will be manufacturing the first military transport aircraft in the country..."

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on receiving delivery of the first C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus in Spain: "It is a major milestone not only for IAF but for the whole country. This is for two reasons -- first, for IAF it improves our tactical airlift capabilities. For a nation, it marks the beginning of a new era.