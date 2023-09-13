RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari: 17th C-295 will be made in India
September 13, 2023  15:43
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on receiving delivery of the first C-295 transport aircraft from Airbus in Spain:  "It is a major milestone not only for IAF but for the whole country. This is for two reasons -- first, for IAF it improves our tactical airlift capabilities. For a nation, it marks the beginning of a new era. 

"For Atmanirbhar Bharat, after the first 16 aircraft roll out from this plant, the 17th aircraft onwards will be made in India. It's a big step for the Indian aviation industry where we will be manufacturing the first military transport aircraft in the country..."
