Health worker becomes fifth Nipah case in Kerala





The government has ordered monoclonal antibody from ICMR to treat the child.





It is the only available anti-viral treatment for Nipah virus infection, though it has not been clinically proven yet.





The virus strain seen in the state was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infectious, the government said.





The health worker employed at a private hospital in Kozhikode has been confirmed with Nipah virus infection after his samples turned positive, a statement from Kerala health minister Veena George said.





George further said the 9 year-old boy is on ventilator support at a hospital in Kozhikode, and his condition remains critical. -- PTI

