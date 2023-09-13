Gyanvapi case: Court to hear petitions filed by Hindu side today





The Hindu side has sought an evidence room to preserve the 'evidence' collected during the ASI survey, in addition to reserving the Gyanvapi mosque premises.





However, the Muslim side has objected to the use of machines and equipment by the ASI to conduct the survey.





Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an advocate appearing for the Hindu side, told ANI that the court should give a clear verdict to resolve all issues of contention in the Gyanvapi case.





"What we are primarily asking is for the court to provide for an evidence room where the evidence collected by the ASI during the survey will be kept. Secondly, Plaintiff 1 has asked to reserve the premises, there will be a hearing on that too. Thirdly, the Muslim side has raised many objections to the survey. The ASI has submitted an affidavit saying that the survey will not cause any damage (to the mosque).





"The premises are littered debris, which is causing hindrance to the survey. All these issues will be argued during the hearing today. We don't think the survey would be concluded in 4 weeks. The court should give a clear verdict to resolve these issues," Chaturvedi said. -- ANI

The Varanasi District Court will hear petitions from the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi case on Wednesday.