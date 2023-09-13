Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: Gadkari

Govt will not make six airbags mandatory for cars: GadkariSeptember 13, 2023 16:47
The government will not make six airbags mandatory for cars, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday. The government last year proposed to implement the six airbags safety norm from October 2023 for enhanced safety of occupants.
"We don't want to make six airbags rule for cars mandatory," Gadkari said at an event in New Delhi. Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that in order to enhance the safety of occupants of a motor vehicle, it has been decided to enhance safety features by amending the Central Motors Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989.
Airbags for both front seats are mandatory in vehicles manufactured on and after April 1, 2021.
An airbag is a vehicle occupant-restraint system which interferes between the driver and the vehicle's dashboard during a collision, thereby preventing serious injuries. PTI
TOP STORIES
Paytm: Still on course to achieve its guidance of going cashflow positive
The One97 Communications stock saw a surge in interest as the company's operating performance update for August was considered positive by the Street. In addition, there was a news buzz as the company released a new hitech soundbox,...
Indore teacher stripped, thrashed for 'obscene acts' with student
A teacher of a private coaching institute in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was stripped and beaten up on Wednesday by a group of people, who later took him to a police station for allegedly indulging in obscene acts with a 17-year-old girl...