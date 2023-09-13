Govt calls all-party meet on Sunday ahead of Parl

Govt calls all-party meet on Sunday ahead of ParlSeptember 13, 2023 14:36
An all-party meeting has been called by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on September 17, ahead of the Parliament special session.
The Centre has called for a special session of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22.
24 parties of the INDIA bloc have agreed to participate in the special session of the Parliament. The agenda for the special session has however not been revealed yet.
The monsoon session of parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old parliament building. This session will be held in both the old and new parliament buildings.
The announcement of the special session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.
