G20 declaration shows dexterity of Modi and his team: UNGA

The "solid" joint statement of "partnership" issued at the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi under the Indian Presidency of the grouping is a testament to the diplomatic skill and dexterity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team, President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis said.

"First of all, let me congratulate the government and people of India on the fantastic outcome of the G20 Summit," Francis told PTI in an interview.

"I think it's a testament to the diplomatic skill and dexterity of Prime Minister Modi and his team that they were able to keep the G20 together in issuing a solid joint statement of partnership, which of course, is what we need," Francis, who assumed his role this month as President of the 193-member UN body for the 78th session, said.





"We need to build solidarity, we need cooperation, we need a conciliatory approach to our challenges -- all of the things that are spelt out in the declaration," he added.

India hosted leaders of the world's biggest economies, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov among others, for the G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9 and 10 in the Indian capital Delhi.

As G20 President, India pulled off a big diplomatic win with the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration at the summit, overcoming major differences in the Russia-Ukraine war.

The announcement about the consensus on the 34-page declaration and its subsequent adoption came hours after India circulated a new text to the G20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict.





"We have just received good news. Due to the hard work of our teams and the support of all of you, the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit Declaration has been agreed on," PM Modi said to a round of applause on the first day of the summit, ahead of his remarks in the 'One Family' session.

On India's role in the UN, Francis stressed that the country is a key player in the system, one of the largest countries in the world with a dynamic growing market, increasingly a technological leader, a leader in the G77 and China group, which is the largest developing countries' group in the UN system.

He said India plays "an extraordinary role, often bringing countries together, particularly countries of the Global South. But not just the South, also cross-culturally, cross-regionally to make a difference on important issues".

He noted the significant contributions made by India to UN peacekeeping as well as to development issues, combating hunger and vaccine availability.

He particularly highlighted India's role in distributing vaccines across the world, describing it as an extremely important contribution that India has made to humanity and to the international system.

"India, I would describe as a key partner of development, a very active, sober member of the international community, and one (that is) committed to international peace and security."