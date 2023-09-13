Ethiopian Airlines plane returns to Delhi after smoke in cockpit





One of the sources said the flight ET 687, operated by a Boeing 777-8 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport at around 3 am on Wednesday.





A passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI that the plane returned to the airport soon after take off and made an emergency landing.





"There was smoke... and many passengers panicked," the passenger said on the condition of anonymity.





The sources said there were more than 240 people onboard.





The flight was to fly to the Ethiopian city of Addis Ababa.





Query sent to the airline seeking comments on the incident remained unanswered. -- PTI

