RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Ethiopian Airlines plane returns to Delhi after smoke in cockpit
September 13, 2023  23:12
File image
File image
An Ethiopian Airlines flight enroute to Addis Ababa returned to the national capital soon after take off on Wednesday early morning after smoke was detected in the cockpit, according to sources. 

One of the sources said the flight ET 687, operated by a Boeing 777-8 aircraft, made an emergency landing at the Delhi airport at around 3 am on Wednesday. 

A passenger, who was onboard the flight, told PTI that the plane returned to the airport soon after take off and made an emergency landing. 

"There was smoke... and many passengers panicked," the passenger said on the condition of anonymity. 

The sources said there were more than 240 people onboard. 

The flight was to fly to the Ethiopian city of Addis Ababa. 

Query sent to the airline seeking comments on the incident remained unanswered. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

2 Army officers, jawan and Dy SP killed in J-K gunfight, soldier missing
2 Army officers, jawan and Dy SP killed in J-K gunfight, soldier missing

An Army colonel commanding a battalion, a major and a Jammu and Kashmir deputy superintendent of police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the higher reaches of Kokorenag area in the valley while one soldier was missing,...

Lawful surveillance data destroyed every 6 months, govt tells HC
Lawful surveillance data destroyed every 6 months, govt tells HC

The matter came up before Justice Subramonium Prasad who listed it for hearing on October 16.

Parliament special session to approve CEC appointment bill
Parliament special session to approve CEC appointment bill

The session is likely to see the proceedings of Parliament move from the old building to the new Parliament building.

One of the biggest land deals in Mumbai: Rs 5,200 cr for Bombay Dyeing's Worli asset
One of the biggest land deals in Mumbai: Rs 5,200 cr for Bombay Dyeing's Worli asset

Japan's Sumitomo Realty & Development Company will buy a 22-acre land parcel in central Mumbai from Bombay Dyeing for Rs 5,200 crore, the Wadias-run company said on Wednesday. The sale of the land parcel in Worli is one of the biggest...

Can injured Shreyas fight his way into squad for Aus series?
Can injured Shreyas fight his way into squad for Aus series?

Those in the know of things said there seems to be "some amount of stiffness", which will definitely impact his movements during fielding but they are hopeful that it won't turn out to be very serious.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances