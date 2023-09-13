ED questions TMC MP Abhishek for over 9 hours in schools jobs' scam





Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, was questioned by the agency officials from 11.30am to 8.40pm, they said.





"Banerjee was called to provide evidence in connection with the school recruitment irregularities," an ED official said.





The Diamond Harbour MP skipped the coordination committee meeting of the opposition bloc INDIA in Delhi as he appeared before the agency sleuths.





Elaborating on the questioning, the ED official said three of his colleagues questioned Banerjee on his role and association with 'Leaps and Bounds,' the company allegedly involved in the scam.





"Banerjee was asked about his association with the company and whether he was still holding the position of the director," he said.





Asked whether Banerjee cooperated with the ED sleuths, the officer replied in the affirmative.





Banerjee had on Tuesday filed a supplementary affidavit before the Calcutta high court, claiming that a fresh summons issued to him by the ED, when his revisional application challenging earlier summons by the agency is pending, is "bad in law". -- PTI

