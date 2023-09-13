RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Contact list of Kerala Nipah patients grows to 350
September 13, 2023  14:58
A ward for Nipah patients
Amid growing worries over the return of Nipah virus in Kerala, Kozhikode District Collector A. Geetha on Wednesday said the list of contacts of patients, suspected to have been infected by the virus, has grown to about 350 and 50 per cent of them are in the high-risk category. 

Seeking to allay fears of children at risk of catching the virus at schools, the district collector said there was no need to panic as the government will soon arrange online classes in areas declared 'containment zones'.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the state Health department issued an alert for Kannur, Wayanad and Malappuram districts after the confirmation of Nipah infection in Kozhikode.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told reporters that the Health department got in touch with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and was assured of the availability of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of Nipah patients admitted at a private hospital.
