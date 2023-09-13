RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Cong MLA shaves head in protest against Gehlot
September 13, 2023  00:06
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Congress MLA Bharat Singh on Tuesday shaved his head as a mark of protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot whom he accused of protecting a corrupt minister and ignoring his advice.

The incident took place four days after state Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Ashok Chandana staged a dharna on electricity issues against his own government at Bundi district headquarters.

The Sangod MLA and his supporters also burned an effigy of Ravan on Tuesday outside his residence in the Gumanpura area in Kota city.

He shaved his head in the morning as the inaugural of Chambal Riverfront was underway with fanfare.

Singh also sent a letter to Gehlot earlier accusing him of protecting state Mining Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, whom he referred to as 'Bhaya'.

Singh in his letter accused Gehlot of trading off his integrity and principles to protect the minister as he 'offered' him his hair to mark his capitulation.

"It is a mark of protest against the CM," Singh told reporters.  --  PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!
How Can Prachi Desai Look So Gorgeous!

Prachi Desai's wardrobe is an explosion of colour and she has the courage to show you her real, unedited self.

Watching porn in private is not an offence, rules Kerala HC
Watching porn in private is not an offence, rules Kerala HC

Watching pornographic photographs or videos in one's private time without showing it to others is not an offence under the law as it is a matter of personal choice, the Kerala high court has held.

Potential for Indian IT stocks likely to see some rerating
Potential for Indian IT stocks likely to see some rerating

After disappointing guidances in the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of the 2023-24 financial year (Q1FY24) and valuation downgrades, the Indian IT sector could see some positive repricing as the bad news for IT maybe easing in Q2FY24. A key...

How UK became Global Money Laundromat
How UK became Global Money Laundromat

A whirlwind trip of the dark underbelly of global finance, covering everything from tax law changes to aiding criminals to decamp with money from bank accounts.

Can Paul Pogba overcome the doping controversy?
Can Paul Pogba overcome the doping controversy?

'He never wanted to break rules': Paul Pogba's representative

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances