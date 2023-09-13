RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


C-295 plane with IAF chief on board heads to India
September 13, 2023  16:36
image
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal (extreme right with dark glasses) VR Chaudhari takes a round of the C-295 transport aircraft before flying a sortie in Spain. Group Captain PS Negi (left) will be flying the aircraft to India with stopovers at Malta, Egypt and Bahrain before landing at Vadodara air base in India. The aircraft is now headed home to India. 

The Airbus Defence and Space on Wednesday handed over to the Indian Air Force the first of the 56 C295 transport aircraft kick-starting the delivery of the planes under a Rs 21,935-crore project that was sealed two year's back as part of an overall aim to modernise India's air assets.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari received the aircraft at the aerospace major's production facility in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

The aircraft is now on its way home to India. 
