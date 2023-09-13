BJP's poll meet on MP, Chhattisgarh today





Yesterday, the Congress Screening Committee meeting for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, was held wiith Congress leaders saying that seat allocations remain undecided.





Kamal Nath, speaking to the media, stated, "We deliberated on 100 seats, and further discussions will occur tomorrow. No names have been confirmed."





Congress leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh also affirmed, "Seat discussions took place, with another meeting scheduled tomorrow. No seat allocations have been finalized."





Assembly elections are due to be held in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, but dates are yet to be announced.

The BJP's Central Election Committee will hold a meeting today at the party headquarters in preparation for the ensuing elections in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.