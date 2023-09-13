RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
BJP thanks SRK for 'exposing corrupt UPA' in Jawan
September 13, 2023  17:35
image
The BJP on Wednesday cited Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's new movie "Jawan" to hit out at the Congress, claiming the film has exposed the 10 years of "corrupt and policy paralysis ridden" rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance.

Sharing a poster of the film along with the key achievements of the government in nine years, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wrote on X, "We must thank Shah Rukh Khan for exposing the corrupt, policy paralysis ridden Congress rule from 2004 to 2014 through Jawan Movie."

 The film reminds all viewers of the "tragic political past" during the UPA government, he claimed. "Jawan" is a father-son story and Shah Rukh is a man of many faces: a soldier, a romantic hero and a Robin Hood-esque figure, who takes on the nexus of politicians and businessmen who are in cahoots. 

 The film also touches upon issues like government apathy, corruption, farmers suicide, children dying in a hospital due to lack of oxygen, faulty army weapons and dangerous factories near residential areas. 

In one of the key scenes, the actor also urges the common people to vote sensibly. 

 Bhatia listed the CWG, 2G and coalgate scams to target the Congress on the issue of corruption and said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained a "clean record" with no scams in the past nine and a half years. 

 The Modi government has upheld transparency and integrity, he said. 

 The BJP leader said that the government provided 2.3 lakh bulletproof jackets, disbursed 1.2 lakh crores through one rank one pension (OROP) scheme, and upgraded the armed forces with Rafale, Apache, and Chinook. During the Congress-led UPA regime, the 'Gandhi Parivar' prioritised the VVIP choppers over bulletproof jackets for the soldiers, he charged. 

 On the issue of national security, Bhatia said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) responded "decisively and swiftly" to the Pulwama attack, conducting the Balakot air strikes. 

 The UPA government rejected former Air Chief Marshal Fali Homi Major's request for surgical strikes after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, he alleged.

 Citing a dialogue of "Jawan" movie, the BJP spokesperson wrote on the microblogging site, "As he (Khan) puts it, 'Hum jawaan hain, apni jaan hazaar baar daon par laga sakte hain, lekin sirf desh ke liye; tumhare jaise desh bechne walo ke liye hargiz nahi.' It's so apt for the Gandhi Parivar."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years
Srinagar School Reopens After 33 Years

The Arya Samaj has reopened one of its oldest educational institutions in downtown Srinagar after 33 years.

Untold story of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup triumph
Untold story of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup triumph

Chandana, who is now a full-time coach, remembered Ranatunga as a shrewd tactician, whose strategic acumen were way ahead of the time.

Good sign for SA as spin duo come to party just ahead of WC
Good sign for SA as spin duo come to party just ahead of WC

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma lauded the team for their all-round performance and said that the team is looking for versatility with spin.

What's Sindhu Doing With Tim Cook?
What's Sindhu Doing With Tim Cook?

'An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meet you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when...

CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser
CM Shinde makes mic booboo on Maratha quota presser

The video, shot before the commencement of a press conference after an all-party meeting on Monday on the demand for reservation to Maratha community, shows Shinde asking the other two leaders, "We just need to speak and leave, right?"...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances