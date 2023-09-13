Army, police officers injured in encounter in J-K

Army, police officers injured in encounter in J-KSeptember 13, 2023 13:55
Representational image
Officers from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag's district, police said.
Taking to their official handle on social media platform 'X', the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted, "An encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) injured. Details shall follow."
Meanwhile, one more terrorist was gunned down on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the ongoing exchange fire fight between the security forces and terrorists that began a day ago, officials said.
"Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.
