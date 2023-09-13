RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Army, police officers injured in encounter in J-K
September 13, 2023  13:55
Representational image
Representational image
Officers from the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kokernag area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag's district, police said.

 Taking to their official handle on social media platform 'X', the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted, "An encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) injured. Details shall follow." 

 Meanwhile, one more terrorist was gunned down on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the ongoing exchange fire fight between the security forces and terrorists that began a day ago, officials said.

 "Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Retail inflation in August down to 6.83% on softening food prices
Retail inflation in August down to 6.83% on softening food prices

Retail inflation declined to 6.83 per cent in August after touching a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July, mainly due to softening prices of vegetables, but still remains above the Reserve Bank's comfort zone. The overall inflation...

A Party Made In Heaven!
A Party Made In Heaven!

Look who turned up at Zoya Akhtar's bash for the cast at her home in Mumbai.

INDIA coordination panel to discuss seat sharing in first meet
INDIA coordination panel to discuss seat sharing in first meet

The meeting of the 14-member all-important panel of the opposition will take place at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in New Delhi on September 13 evening.

Rohit-Kohli fastest pair to go past 5000 runs in ODIs!
Rohit-Kohli fastest pair to go past 5000 runs in ODIs!

Rohit and Kohli became the fastest batting pair to reach the milestone of 5000 runs in ODIs.

2nd terrorist who gave security forces the slip killed in J-K's Rajouri
2nd terrorist who gave security forces the slip killed in J-K's Rajouri

A second terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, raising the death toll during the ongoing three-day search operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to three, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances