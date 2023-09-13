RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Army colonel, major, Dy SP killed in J-K gunfight
September 13, 2023  19:24
Army in Anantnag. Pic: ANI
Army in Anantnag. Pic: ANI
Three security force officers including an Army colonel were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said on Wednesday. 

Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight and died later, they said. Bhat died due to heavy blood loss, they added. 

The operation against the terrorists began on Tuesday evening in Gadole area but was called off during the night. 

This morning, the hunt for the terrorists resumed after information started trickling that they were spotted at a hideout, the officials said. 

Colonel Singh, leading his team from the front, attacked the terrorists. However, the terrorists fired upon him and he was critically injured.
