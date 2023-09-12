What to expect from Apple's iPhone 15 series?





Apple will be livestreaming the event on their official YouTube handle and the grand event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET, ie, around 10.30 pm IST.





According to The Verge, an American technology news website, one of the biggest changes coming to this year's iPhone lineup is the addition of USB-C.





For the first time, the iPhone 15 is expected to come with the widely used port instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector.





This doesn't come as a surprise, as Apple confirmed last year that it would make the change to USB-C to comply with the European Union's incoming regulations.





Although reports indicate that all phones in the iPhone 15 lineup will get the USB-C port, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuosays only the Pro and Pro Max will benefit from higher data transfer rates.





Both premium models will come with "at least' USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, while the base iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will support USB 2.0, according to Kuo, reported Variety.





Apple may perhaps release a special Green hue variant of the iPhone 15 as well.





While it is predicted that the iPhone 15 variants will go on sale on September 22, Apple will only formally confirm the exact release date during today's event.





Reportedly, the iPhone 15 could launch at around $799, which is roughly similar to Rs 66,000, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could launch at $1,299, which roughly translates to Rs 1,06,500.

