Watching porn in private is not an offence: HC





The high court said that declaring such an act as an offence would amount to intrusion of a person's privacy and interference with his personal choice.





The ruling by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan came while quashing a case of obscenity under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code against a 33-year-old man who was back in 2016 caught by the police while watching porn videos on his mobile phone on the roadside near the Aluva palace in Kochi.





The order and ruling came on the accused person's plea to quash the FIR and the court proceedings against him in connection with that.





The court said pornography was in practice for centuries and the new digital age has made it more accessible, even to children.





"The question to be decided in this case is whether a person watching a porn video in his private time without exhibiting it to others amounts to an offence? A court of law cannot declare that the same amounts to an offence for the simple reason that it is his private choice and interference with the same amounts to an intrusion of his privacy," it said.





The court also noted that there was no allegation that the petitioner (accused) publicly exhibited the video.





"I am of the considered opinion that watching an obscene photo by a person in his privacy by itself is not an offence under Section 292 (obscenity) of IPC. Similarly, watching an obscene video by a person from a mobile phone in his privacy is also not an offence under Section 292 IPC.





"If the accused is trying to circulate or distribute or publicly exhibit any obscene video or photos, then the offence under Section 292 IPC is attracted," Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

