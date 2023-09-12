RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Watching porn in private is not an offence: HC
September 12, 2023  19:42
Representational image. Pic: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Representational image. Pic: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Watching pornographic photographs or videos in one's private time without showing it to others is not an offence under the law as it is a matter of personal choice, the Kerala high court has held.

The high court said that declaring such an act as an offence would amount to intrusion of a person's privacy and interference with his personal choice.

The ruling by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan came while quashing a case of obscenity under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code against a 33-year-old man who was back in 2016 caught by the police while watching porn videos on his mobile phone on the roadside near the Aluva palace in Kochi.

The order and ruling came on the accused person's plea to quash the FIR and the court proceedings against him in connection with that.

The court said pornography was in practice for centuries and the new digital age has made it more accessible, even to children.

"The question to be decided in this case is whether a person watching a porn video in his private time without exhibiting it to others amounts to an offence? A court of law cannot declare that the same amounts to an offence for the simple reason that it is his private choice and interference with the same amounts to an intrusion of his privacy," it said.

The court also noted that there was no allegation that the petitioner (accused) publicly exhibited the video.

"I am of the considered opinion that watching an obscene photo by a person in his privacy by itself is not an offence under Section 292 (obscenity) of IPC. Similarly, watching an obscene video by a person from a mobile phone in his privacy is also not an offence under Section 292 IPC.

"If the accused is trying to circulate or distribute or publicly exhibit any obscene video or photos, then the offence under Section 292 IPC is attracted," Justice Kunhikrishnan said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stranded for 2 days, Justin Trudeau finally takes off from Delhi
Stranded for 2 days, Justin Trudeau finally takes off from Delhi

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see off Trudeau.

SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed
SHOCKING! 2,374 IAF Crashes. 1,305 Pilots Killed

During these seven decades, the IAF has lost 2,374 aircraft to crashes. They include 1,126 fighters and 1,248 non-combat aircraft. In addition, 229 trainers and 196 helicopters have crashed. These crashes have resulted in the deaths of...

How To Deal With Rise In Rents
How To Deal With Rise In Rents

'You may opt for a longer minimum guaranteed tenure of 12-18 months. This will ensure that in a rising rental scenario, the landlord doesn't serve you a notice and ask you to vacate the property.'

Ready to end fast, but won't...: Maratha quota activist Jarange
Ready to end fast, but won't...: Maratha quota activist Jarange

Later in the afternoon, he also said that he was planning to hold a rally of the Maratha community at the protest site on October 12. "It will be attended by all the Marathas. It will show our plight and disappointment.... I will...

40% sitting MPs have criminal cases, 25% serious: ADR
40% sitting MPs have criminal cases, 25% serious: ADR

About 40 per cent of sitting MPs have criminal cases registered against them out of which 25 per cent have declared serious criminal cases under charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women, according to poll...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances