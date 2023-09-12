RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trudeau's plane finally fixed, to fly out today
September 12, 2023  13:12
Canada PM Justin Trudeau with PM Modi
The technical issue with the Canadian PM's plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon, says Mohammad Hussain, Press Secretary of Canada PMO. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been tranded along with his country's delegation after the plane they arrived on broke down.

Trudeau was expected to fly out on Sunday evening. 

A backup plane and spare parts were en route to India, but now that the plane has been repaired Team Trudeau are expected to fly out today. 

On this trip, even before the plane breakdown, Trudeau had been publicly criticized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly allowing the "anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada," a reference to Sikh groups that advocate for an independent homeland known as Khalistan.
