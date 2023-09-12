Trudeau leaves for Canada after plane is fixed

Trudeau leaves for Canada after plane is fixedSeptember 12, 2023 14:35
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's aircraft takes off from Delhi airport after being stranded for two days. In a statement today, the Trudeau's office said the plane has been cleared to fly.
Trudeau and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday, are stranded in Delhi due to a technical issue with the aircraft. "The technical issue with the plane has been resolved. The plane has been cleared to fly. The Canadian delegation is expected to depart this afternoon," the statement said.
