Three Kuki-Zo tribals shot dead in Manipur
September 12, 2023  11:17
image
Three tribals belonging to the Kuki-Zo community were shot dead on Tuesday morning allegedly by militants of banned terror groups in Kangpopki district in Manipur, officials said here. 

 They said the assailants came in a vehicle and attacked the villagers between the Ireng and Karam areas located in the bordering areas of Imphal West and Kangpopki districts. This village is located in the hills and is dominated by the tribal people. 

 Manipur has been witnessing frequent clashes between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis since May 3 and more than 160 people have lost their lives so far. PTI
