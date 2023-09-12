RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
So petty: Cong on lotus on Parl staff uniform
September 12, 2023  15:26
image
The Congress Tuesday accused the BJP of making the "Parliament a one-sided partisan thing" amid reports that the ruling party's poll symbol 'Lotus' is being printed on the new uniform for Parliament staff. 

 Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore questioned why the 'Lotus' was being added and not a tiger or a peacock, the national animal and the national bird respectively. "Why lotus only? Why can't a peacock or why can't a tiger? Oh, they're not BJP party election symbol. Why this fall sir Om Birla," Tagore said on X, using the hashtag "#NewDressforParliamentStaff". 

 A media report suggested the Parliament staff will have a new dress code with the Lotus printed on it. 

 "Why is the government not ready to put Tiger in the Parliament staff's dress, because Tiger is the national animal. Why are they not ready to put the Peacock, which is the national bird, in the dress? But they chose to put the Lotus in the dress code of the Parliamentary staff, because the BJP's symbol is the Lotus," Tagore said in a statement. "How cheap they are. They did it in G20 also. Now also they are doing it and saying it is the national flower. 

 "This kind of pettiness is not right. Hope the BJP grows up and not make the Parliament a one-sided partisan thing," he alleged. Tagore said the Parliament is becoming a part of a party's symbol. "It is unfortunate. The Parliament was above all parties. It shows that the BJP is interfering in every other institution," he said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Stranded for 2 days, Justin Trudeau finally takes off from Delhi
Stranded for 2 days, Justin Trudeau finally takes off from Delhi

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar was at the airport to see off Trudeau.

Rohit joins 10,000-run club!
Rohit joins 10,000-run club!

India captain Rohit Sharma became the sixth Indian batter to go past the landmark of 10,000 runs in One-Day Internationals.

Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform
Cong slams BJP for lotus on Parl staff's new uniform

A media suggested the Parliament staff will have a new dress code with the Lotus printed on it.

Chahal shines on county debut for Kent
Chahal shines on county debut for Kent

Yuzvendra Chahal has made an impressive start to his County Championship stint with Kent, claiming three wickets against Nottinghamshire in a Division One fixture.

'Our films are back and how'
'Our films are back and how'

As Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making history at the box office, his colleagues in Bollywood are raising a toast to him.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances