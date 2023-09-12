SC adjourns hearing of Umar Khalids bail plea for 4 weeks





A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi adjourned the hearing saying the matter requires a detailed hearing and asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Khalid, to file documents in the case.





The bench told Sibal, "List the case after four weeks... In this matter, we will have to go document-by-document. You have to show us what evidence is available and how it does not match with the charges against you."





Sibal said certain provisions of the UAPA, including provisions concerning terrorism, raising funds for terrorist act and conspiracy did not apply in the case.





Khalid had approached the top court challenging an October 2022 Delhi High Court verdict that had denied bail to him. Khalid, arrested by Delhi Police in September 2020, in the High Court had sought bail on grounds that he neither had any "criminal role" in the violence in the city's North-East area nor any "conspiratorial connect" with any other accused in the case. The Delhi police had opposed the bail plea of Khalid.

