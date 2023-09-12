Rajeev Chandrasekhar sees off Trudeau at airport

Rajeev Chandrasekhar sees off Trudeau at airportSeptember 12, 2023 15:09
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweets, "On behalf of PM Narendra Modi and my colleagues in Govt, I was at the airport today to thank Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada for his presence at the G20 Summit and wished him and his entourage a safe trip back home."
He had also seen off US President Joe Biden on Sunday and taken a fanboy picture before Airforce One, saying, "One more item on my bucket list ticked The @usairforce #AirForceOne as i wait to see off @POTUS #Fanboy #Aviator."
